Bulls' Summer League Schedule Will Pit Caleb Wilson Against NBA Draft's Best

The Chicago Bulls will be under the spotlight in Las Vegas.

With the NBA Draft officially wrapped up, the league has released its annual Summer League schedule. To little surprise, the Bulls will be a central figure in the offseason tournament after selecting Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 overall pick.

Indeed, the league's most intriguing prospects are typically put on the Thomas & Mack Center stage in primetime. And that's exactly where the Bulls will find themselves for each of their first four games.

Chicago Bulls Summer League Schedule

July 10 – Bulls vs. Grizzlies (7:00 PM CT), Thomas & Mack Center

July 13 – Bulls vs. Jazz (8:00 PM CT), Thomas & Mack Center

July 14 – Bulls vs. Wizards (7:00 PM CT), Thomas & Mack Center

July 16 – Bulls vs. Lakers (5:00 PM CT), Thomas & Mack Center

The Bulls will play at least one more game, but this matchup will be determined at a later date based on winning percentage.

All things considered, there might not be a more exciting four-game slate for the Bulls and their fans. The NBA has constructed it so that Caleb Wilson will have a chance to potentially face off against each of the three players selected ahead of him on draft night.

The first game will likely pit him against No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer before he gets a chance to see No. 2 Darryn Peterson two nights later. His meeting with No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa will be third on the list. As for the Los Angeles Lakers, they will have Cameron Carr in the mix. The Baylor guard was long attached to the Bulls in the pre-draft process.

Speaking of which, this also lines up to be a great opportunity for Dailyn Swain. The Bulls' No. 15 pick will get a chance to immediately show off his skills against the best of the best in this class. While many analysts loved this pick for the Bulls, Swain has been a somewhat polarizing talent due to his jumper and off-ball skills.

Nevertheless, most eyes will be on Wilson, who made clear during his introductory press conference on Friday that he is ready for all the smoke. In fact, when asked about his consistent ranking behind the first three picks in this draft, Wilson made note of the looming Summer League competition:

“I played all of them, though. And you know what happened when I played them. It don’t really matter. I don’t care about the media. I’m a competitor, and I get to play them in Summer League, too. So whatever needs to be done to prove that I’m on the same level or I’m better, we’ll do it.”

Of course, it's unclear exactly how many games Wilson, or his fellow Top 4 picks, will play. Teams are always extra careful during this time of year. If it were up to Wilson, though, I think it's safe to say he will be on the court as much as possible, so mark your calendars!

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