The NBA Draft Combine is off and running in the Chicago Bulls own backyard.

Hosted a mere 14 minutes from the United Center at Wintrust Arena, all of the league's top prospects will be in the building to get their measurements, run through drills, and meet with executives. It's all about trying to separate yourself from the pack, which is sure to be a lot easier said than done in one of the most loaded NBA Draft Classes in years.

To be sure, the upcoming interviews with lead executives and the individual workouts at team facilities will hold far more weight than the combine's traditional tests. However, there is no denying this is still seen as a key evaluation period, especially for a Bulls team that has four total picks in this year's NBA Draft.

Thanks to their shocking lottery luck, the Bulls will select No. 4, No. 15, No. 38, and No. 56 next month. In other words, Bryson Graham will immediately have a chance to make this roster his own. Doing that productively, however, is a challenge that starts with maximizing these next handful of days.

Below you'll find some of my live thoughts on the combine festivities. I'll include a handful of loose notes on players who stand out, particularly those who are expected to fall in the ranges where the Bulls are supposed to pick. Additionally, keep an eye out for some quotes later in the week. Media availability is set for Wednesday, which is when we will hear directly from the top talent and find out more about which teams interviewed which players.

Day 1

May 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Zuby Ejiofor participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Player Notes

Koa Peat (No. 15) – Koa Peat comes from a football family, and you could tell. He's got a wide frame with broad shoulders. Muscle immediately stands out, but so does the disjointed jumper. A very stiff release that wasn't nearly consistent enough. The athletic traits are obvious, as he arguably did a better job than some expected in both the movement and leaping drills. But the shot is rough enough to wonder if a trip back to Arizona makes sense.

Zuby Ejiofor (No. 38) – Intimidating size but a tweener build. A little hard to envision if he's big enough to handle NBA centers and agile enough to play more along the perimeter. His jumper cam out surprisingly smooth, however, and he was a little lighter on his feet than expected. Still, measuring in under six-foot-eight and not anywhere close to a dependable three-point shooter, his NBA fit seems a little hard to peg.

Allan Graves (No. 15) – Another Santa Clara kid who could climb the leaderboard (Jalen Williams being the more recent success story). Allan Graves has an incredibly soft touch on his jumper. His first go at the shooting drill was as pretty as could be. He also offers some impressive size at nearly six-foot-eight with a seven-foot wingspan. Having said that, he struggled to impress in many of the other drills. Just not much explosiveness there.

Bruce Thornton (No. 38 ... or No. 56?) – Heart, hustle, and muscle might describe Bruce Thornton. The Ohio State product is six-foot ... and you can tell. With that said, he is also ridiculously built and has a 223-pound frame. It seems like his sparkplug scoring is what has teams drawn to him in the second round. However, the jump shot wasn't nearly as good as advertised during drills.

Vibe Check?

With most of the big names not on the schedule until Tuesday, it made for a pretty sleepy day in the gym. The highlight was probably my very awkward hello to a fellow media member I've long respected. I'm typically good at introductions, but I was fumbling with getting my lanyard around my credential mid-introduction. I know, rookie move!

Day 2

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Players participate in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Player Notes

Darius Acuff (No. 4) – The Arkansas star measured in at just six-foot-two, but he does have some extremely long arms with a six-foot-seven wingspan. You can see that it would be extremely hard to stop him with a full head of steam. Also, the jumper looked pure early. He knocked down 18 of his 25 attempts during the spot-up shooting drill, which has put him second behind Bennett Stirtz for now. He was also Top 5 in the off-the-dribble shooting. The scoring upside is going to keep him in the conversation for No. 5 ... but I don't think the Bulls truly end up considering him at No. 4, despite what some fans may argue.

Kingston Flemings (No. 4) – To be honest, Kingston Flemings has probably impressed me more than anyone so far from an athleticism standpoint. He absolutely FLEW with a 41.50 max vertical, which is the third-highest in the class. During some downtime, he even headed over to an open court and just started throwing down some ridiculous dunks. He even tried a non-dominant hand windmill that just rattled off the rim. Having said that, there is no question that he looks like one of the smallest players on the court. Even when standing by Acuff, the lack of length stands out.

Keaton Wagler (No. 4) – Keaton Wagler had zero dunks during his Illini career despite standing just a hair under six-foot-six. With that in mind, my expectations were low when he stepped up to do his vertical. He may not have made anyone jump with him out of their seats, but his 36.0" max vert was undoubtedly better than most expected. His jumper – despite a 12/25 performance in the shooting drill – also looked crispy. Look, the combine wasn't built for Wagler. He is a tough shotmaker who doesn't need the explosiveness. If anything, the mere fact that he measured out as well as he did and showed some more hops than expected will be good enough for execs.

Updating soon with ... Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, Cameron Boozer, and more

Vibe Check

A much busier day at Wintrust Arena, which means a whole lot of schmoozing! Scooper artists lurking in the wings, executives dapping each other up, and everyone sharing whispers. Speaking of which, new Bulls executive Bryson Graham seemed to be a popular face when I walked by him on a stroll to the restroom. He was stopped several times on his walk back up to the concourse. Do you think AK got as many daps?

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