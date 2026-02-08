Ayo Dosunmu's Farewell Message to Chicago Bulls Fans is a Tear-Jerker

As the Chicago Bulls went about their trade deadline moves, none hit fans harder than Ayo Dosunmu's departure.

While rumors swirled for weeks that Dosunmu could end up on the move, many fans hoped the Bulls might find a way to keep the 26-year-old around. He was in the thick of a career year, averaging points and 3.6 assists on a stunning 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 45.1 percent shooting from long range. If Chicago's record had even sat slightly above .500, Dosunmu's odds for Sixth Man of the Year would have likely been that much higher.

However, as impressive as the numbers were, it's Dosunmu's deep connection to the community that has always stood out most. Born on the South Side and eventually taking his talents to the University of Illinois, Dosunmu had always suited up for his home state. When he fell into the Bulls' laps early in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, it truly felt meant to be.

The same can be said about his rise up the NBA ranks. No, he may not be inching anywhere near superstar status, but he has learned how to be a star in his role. The guard has only improved year over year, and it's exactly why he ended up as one of the league's most appealing trade chips at this year's deadline. It's also why a handsome payday is coming his way in a matter of months.

Chicagoans and Bulls fans are bound to smile whenever and wherever that new contract comes Dosunmu's way. It's a community that will always have his back, just as Dosunmu will always bleed Chicago red.

Speaking of which, the guard released his farewell message to the city this weekend. I highly recommend you grab the tissue box.

"You'll always be my first love. From the halls of Beasley and MPHS to the tunnels of the United Center, you've been with me every step of the way," Dosunmu shared in a letter posted over social media.

"Thanks to me teammates, #BullsNation, the coaching staff, and admin team, media and UC staff for an unforgettable five years! Although my time in a Bulls uniform may have come to an end, that's not the story; the story (and blessing) is that it happened. My heartfelt thanks to Bulls front office for making it so.

As I walk confidently through this new door God has opened, rest assured that I'll never forget where I came from – you can take the kid out of Chicago, but never Chicago out of the kid!"

Ayo Dosunmu Gears Up for First Timberwolves Appearance

Jan 31, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu is set to take the floor for the first time as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon. His new squad will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Target Center – a team that has also seen quite a lot of change over the last handful of days.

Exactly what Dosunmu's role will entail remains to be seen, but there is no question that he fills a major area of need for Minnesota. The organization has been looking for a more dependable ball-handler to pair with Anthony Edwards for years. It's why they were connected to Chicago in the rumor mill for weeks.

With that in mind, Dosunmu is positioned to see significant playing time as the Timberwolves push for the postseason. But head coach Chris Finch is also well aware of the fact that an adjustment period is likely on its way.

“We need more guys that can break the paint. Put the ball in their hands and break the paint. He’s show incredible offensive growth in his time in the league. Being able to add, comfortable with both the ball in his hands and also playing off the ball," Finch told Dane Moore.

"With Julius and Ant he’s going to have to be comfortable playing off the ball and be ready to make quick decisions. There might be a little bit of a dynamic he’s not quite used to. The system there, they played extremely fast and really moved it well … He has to play next to guys who are a little more ISO dominant, but I told him today, do your thing. We’ll figure it out.”

Bulls fans can confidently say that Finch is right. Every year, Dosunmu came into the season unsure of where he might fit into the equations, but it never mattered once. The guard always figured it out, and he certainly projects to do the same on a far more talented Timberwolves team.