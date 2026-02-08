Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 8

Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves were active at the trade deadline, but it’s clear that one of these teams believes it can win the title while the other is building for the future.

The Timberwolves made a major move, adding Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, vaulting them into the top six in the odds to win the NBA Finals in the process.

Minnesota is battling for a top-six seed in the Western Conference, and it’s been a pretty good team at home (17-9) heading into this matchup with the Clippers.

L.A. still has All-Star Kawhi Leonard, but it moved on from both James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the deadline. The Clippers did acquire two-time All-Star Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Harden deal, but he’s listed as out for this matchup with a toe injury.

The Zubac trade was a clear move for the future, as the Clippers acquired some valuable Indiana Pacers picks, including their 2026 first-round pick if it falls between No. 5 and No. 9 in the draft.

On Sunday, these teams play a primetime matchup before Super Bowl LX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Minnesota is set as a home favorite, but the Clippers have won 18 of their last 24 games after a 6-21 start.

Let’s examine the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle on Sunday afternoon.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Clippers +8.5 (-115)

Timberwolves -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Clippers: +260

Timberwolves: -325

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Clippers record: 24-27

Timberwolves record: 32-21

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Darius Garland – out

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Isaiah Jackson – out

Bradley Beal – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Julian Phillips – questionable

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Johnny Juzang – out

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

John Collins OVER 22.5 Points and Rebounds (-128)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Collins is a great prop target against Minnesota:

I love this bet for Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, as he’s taken on a bigger role as of late with Ivica Zubac sidelined before he was traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Collins put up 19 points and seven boards against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 4 and 22 points and seven boards against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 6. Collins is averaging just 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, but he’s seeing an expanded offensive role with James Harden and Zubac out of the picture.

Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin have both been ruled out for this game, leaving L.A. with a rather thin lineup on Sunday.

The Timberwolves are a solid team on the glass (ninth in rebound percentage), but I think Collins is undervalued at this number. He has averaged 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game without Zubac (six games) and has cleared 22.5 points and rebounds in six of his last 10 games and four of his last five.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Minnesota made a great move at the trade deadline, adding Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu to transform its guard rotation. Dosunmu should immediately slot into a big role off the bench, and that should help the Wolves’ offensive woes when Anthony Edwards is on the bench.

The Clippers are short-handed on Sunday after trading away James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the deadline, as they won’t have Darius Garland or Bennedict Mathurin in action. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Wolves (17-9 at home) overwhelm them in this matchup.

The Clippers are just 9-20 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season. Now, Minnesota is just 9-13 against the spread as a home favorite, but this could be an ugly game for the Clippers if Kawhi Leonard doesn’t go off.

L.A. lost by 33 to the Cavs without Harden and Zubac and barely hung on to beat the Sacramento Kings (114-111) on Friday night.

Pick: Timberwolves -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

