Bulls Could Have Disadvantage in Injury Report vs. Knicks
The Chicago Bulls have surprisingly started their 2025-26 campaign with four consecutive wins, as they are just one of four undefeated teams left in the NBA. Nobody would have imagined the Bulls standing at the top of the Eastern Conference, but it is still very early in the season, and Chicago has their toughest test yet on Friday night.
For a big Halloween matchup, the Bulls are hosting the New York Knicks. The Knicks have lost their last two games to fall to 2-2 on the season, but after a couple of days of rest, they are looking to bounce back and get into the win column.
Who's out for the Bulls?
The Bulls have their typical injury report ahead of Friday's game, as they have ruled out Coby White (right calf strain) and Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture) against the Knicks. Neither White nor Collins has been able to make their season debut yet, which makes the Bulls' run to 4-0 even more impressive.
The Bulls desperately want White back on the floor, especially with how he ended his 2024-25 campaign by winning Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March, but they are faring surprisingly well without him so far.
Knicks get good news before Bulls game
The Knicks, on the other hand, have not had to rule any players out of Friday's game yet. They still have three players listed on their injury report, with Karl-Anthony Towns (right quad strain) and Guerschon Yabusele (left knee sprain) listed as probable, while Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) is questionable.
Of course, seeing three key players with injury designations likely is not what the Knicks want to see, but none of it is anything of concern. In fact, it gives hope to Knicks fans that Robinson could be making his season debut after being upgraded to questionable.
With all three of these key big men either questionable or better, the Knicks' frontcourt could certainly give the Bulls some trouble on Friday night. Of course, with White sidelined for Chicago, the Knicks are already at an advantage, and getting all of these guys on the floor would only help their case.
New head coach Mike Brown certainly does not want to let the Knicks fall to 2-3, while the Bulls could make a serious statement by improving to 5-0.
The Bulls and Knicks are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday night in Chicago.