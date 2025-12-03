Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Zach Collins Upgraded, Big Coby White Update, More

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls' injury report is longer than their losing streak.

Coming into Wednesday night on a four-game skid, the Bulls are crossing their fingers that a handful of their players can return to the rotation. The team has been riddled with injuries over the last week-plus, which resulted in six players sitting out their matchup against the Orlando Magic on Monday night (seven, if you count Kevin Huerter leaving the game after 6 minutes).

The good news for Chicago is that a handful of players have been upgraded in the hours leading up to tip-off. Most notably, the team appears to be on the brink of having its full center rotation available.

Jalen Smith has missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury but is listed as questionable for tonight's game. The mobile big man had proved to be an important part of the team's second unit, scoring double-digit points in 10 of his 17 games before the hamstring strain. He has looked especially strong behind the arc, stretching opposing defenses out with his 37.7 percent shooting on 4.3 attempts a night.

Zach Collins is also listed as questionable for the first time this season. Expected to start the year as Nikola Vucevic's primary backup, Collins suffered a wrist injury during the preseason. His return has been highly anticipated due to the team's struggles on the defensive end. While Collins may not be the most renowned rim protector, the Bulls need all the help they can get. They have allowed the most points in the paint per game and carry a defensive rating of 116.8, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

For what it's worth, Collins will likely need at least one more game on the sideline before making his debut. He spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the Advocate Center, saying that he wants to get a few more practices under his belt (h/t Joel Lorenzi on X). At the same time, he clarified that if his post-practice work today goes well, a return would happen "pretty soon."

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls forward/center Zach Collins (12) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Coby White's situation remains more up in the air. The guard missed the first 11 games of the regular season due to a calf strain suffered in the offseason. After appearing in five games, he has now injured his opposite calf and has sat out two straight games. K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network shared that imaging did not identify any serious problems for White, meaning he will be day-to-day. White has played well in his limited action this season, averaging 24.2 points and 6.2 assists.

While missing someone with White's scoring impact will always hurt, his absence could be felt even more tonight. Tre Jones has been downgraded to questionable with an ankle injury. The guard is in the thick of a career year and has come up big as a spot-starter this season. He has scored in double digits in five consecutive games for the team, which included a 20-point effort on 7-10 shooting against Orlando.

But, wait, there's more! Isaac Okoro is in line to miss his sixth consecutive game due to a back injury. As for Kevin Huerter, he's already been ruled out after an adductor strain forced him to leave Monday's game early.

A full look at the current injury report for the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets can be found below.

Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (wrist)

Julian Phillips – PROBABLE (Illness)

Lachlan Olbrich – PROBABLE (calf)

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Dalen Terry – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Zach Collins – QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

Tre Jones – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Isaac Okoro – DOUBTFUL (back)

Coby White – OUT (calf)

Kevin Huerter – OUT (adductor)

Noa Essengue – OUT (shoulder)

Brooklyn Nets

Terance Mann – OUT (rib)

Cam Thomas – OUT (hamstring)

Haywood Highsmith – OUT (knee)

Be sure to check out matchup notes for tonight's battle, as well as some of the other big news around the Bulls universe.