Coby White Talks Chicago Bulls' Six-Game Skid, Sounds Ready to Lead

While the Chicago Bulls are in the thick of a six-game losing streak, Coby White isn't hanging his head.

The longest tenured Bull has experienced anything but a conventional start to his seventh season as a pro. A mild calf strain suffered during the late portion of the offseason forced White to be sidelined for the first 11 games of the regular season. The Bulls proceeded to practice an abundance of caution with his return, holding him out of back-to-back sets and heavily limiting his minutes.

Nevertheless, White suffered another calf strain on the opposite leg, which forced him to miss another pair of games. The Bulls finally welcomed him back to the court for Friday night's meeting with the Indiana Pacers, but he remained on a familiar minutes restriction. Over his 26 minutes, the guard posted 22 points with 6 assists on a 9-12 showing at the free throw line.

This is an absolutely absurd move from Coby White.



The stat line reflected well what we have seen from him in his limited action this season. When White has been on the court, he's looked like the well-rounded leading scorer this team needs him to be. And he is now sounding like the vocal leader they need, as well.

"Obviously, there is frustration there. It’s part of being in the best league in the world," White can be heard saying in the video posted by The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi on X). "This, to me, is how you build character and how you find out who you really are. Are we going to let go of the rope? Are we going to start pointing fingers? Or, what I think we’re going to do, is come together and figure this thing out.

Everybody wants to win. You start off 6-1, and you going like this [points up]. I don’t know how y’all life goes, but is it always like this [points up] or do y’all have ups and downs? Ebbs and flows? It’s just like y’all careers. There has been times in your careers where you have been disappointed, and it’s like this [points down]. But you dig yourself out and go back up. It’s a team sport, we have to figure it out.”

Friday marked the second time in four games that the Chicago Bulls had lost to the Indiana Pacers. Two of the Pacers' five wins have now come against their long-standing central division rival, and this second victory (120-105) marked their second-largest win of the season. Their largest came against the East-worst Washington Wizards.

The Bulls have also picked up losses against the Pelicans, Hornets, and Nets during this drought – another three teams that sit below them in the league standings. It's made for one of the ugliest losing streaks in the NBA this year, and it's hard not to imagine the locker room is well aware of that.

Nov 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

At the same time, it's a long season. The Bulls are only 21 games in, and White is reminding everyone that this is an 82-game marathon. While it's fair to sound the alarm bells outside the United Center and raise concerns about the state of the franchise, the job of the player is to stay motivated and locked in.

Particularly when it comes to a young and still-emerging player like White, this kind of response feels like precisely what the Bulls, and potentially curious franchises with money to spend, want to see. White's game has only taken steps in the right direction the past couple of years, and it's long felt as if the natural next step in his evolution would be in the leadership department.

Indeed, as he heads toward a new contract in 2026 free agency, the next couple of months could prove to be key in improving his stock. Whether he stays in Chicago or ends up elsewhere, he has a chance to step in and show that he can help drag a team out of the mud. For now, he sounds ready to attempt to do just that.