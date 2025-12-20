Is Matas Buzelis' Big Night a Sign of What's to Come for Chicago Bulls?

With the Chicago Bulls looking to pull off a second shocker over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Matas Buzelis stepped up.

The second year forward had one of his best games of the season, scoring 24 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. His energy was a clear difference-maker from the moment the ball was tipped, and it's something that caught the eye of his head coach.

Buzelis has asked for Billy Donovan to coach him hard, and the challenge has been met. After heavily limiting him throughout half of his rookie campaign, Donovan has continued to have a rather tight leash on the 21-year-old in Year 2. However, Buzelis' performance on Friday night may have gone a long way toward finally earning him some slack.

“I think he was really really good tonight. And I feel like his attention to detail was really good, and that’s been the big challenge that we have been putting on him," Donovan said after the Bulls' 136-127 victory. "I thought he got out in the break, he made really good decisions with the ball, only had one turnover. I thought he played [well] in pick and roll. There were a couple rebounds late I thought he could have come down with, but I just liked his attention to the gameplan, what we’re trying to do. There is a lot of discipline there. And that’s what he needs to do.”

Donovan continued to say that, in terms of the smaller details, Buzelis made some strides in last night's outing. And it's hard not to agree.

Dec 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bulls had scored 68 points in the paint two nights prior against the same frontcourt – the most the Cavaliers have given up all season. Despite the win, this made their decision to settle for 47 three-point attempts a bit of a head-scratcher. While Buzelis took eight triples of his own, he was undoubtedly one of the Bulls' most assertive downhill playmakers. Buzelis went 6-6 from the restricted area and 4-6 from the charity stripe.

One of those trips to the free throw line came in a tightly-contested fourth quarter, as did one of his strong drives to the rim off the pick-and-roll and a smooth turnaround baseline jumper. His best sequence, however, came with roughly 2 minutes to go and the Bulls up 124-120. Slicing through the defense, Buzelis forced his way to the free-throw line and knocked down both buckets. Then, on the next possession, he used his length to deflect a pass that led to a fastbreak layup for Tre Jones. Clutch two-way execution!

The performance was ultimately his second-highest scoring night of the year and his first time dropping 20+ since December 1. By the way, is it a coincidence that he did this after starting to clock more minutes at small forward?

With Donovan leaning more on a two-big lineup, Buzelis has spent more time than ever before along the perimeter. There is no question he's looked comfortable in that role, and he even said as much when addressing the media after the game.

"Yeah, I do feel more comfortable out there," Buzelis shared with The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi. "It’s a little tougher for me to play in the corner, but I’m not really bothered by it at all. But wherever (Donovan) puts me, I know I’m gonna make something happen.”

To be sure, there is value in Buzelis playing both possession, and he was at the four during his strong final frame. But the proof is always in the pudding. The forward struggled to fit in over the past handful of games and recorded 10 points or fewer in seven of their previous 12 contests. Last night, we saw a much more energized and versatile Buzelis, and it sure feels like that has something to do with putting the ball in his hands more near the top of the key.

Regardless, if last night showed Donovan and Buzelis anything, it's that he remains on the right track. Development isn't always linear. Every game plays an important role in becoming a better player. While this win doesn't mean that it's smooth sailing from here on out for Buzelis, it does feel like the kind of game that gives everyone a little confidence.