Josh Giddey Makes Chicago Bulls History, Climbs Triple-Double Ladder in Upset Win

If the Chicago Bulls are a wobbly table, Josh Giddey is the folded up napkin.

The guard has been the Bulls' most stable player to start the season, offering a much-needed silver lining to an ugly 11-15 start to the year. He has almost immediately outperformed his $100 million contract signed this summer, recording career-high numbers across the board.

As of today, the 23-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists on 47.6 percent shooting from the field. Additionally, one year after showing signs of improved three-point shooting, Giddey is shooting 40.4 percent on nearly five attempts a night. What is undoubtedly most encouraging, however, is his +6.1 on/off efficiency differential, per Cleaning the Glass. Not only is this the best mark of his career, but it far exceeds his previous high of +0.3 from his rookie season.

To be clear, we can all agree that the win-loss column is what matters most, and Giddey still has to prove that he can be an increasingly valuable part of a winning team. But that is precisely why a game like last night feels so darn important. With the Bulls in desperate need of a win on their home court against the reigning No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, Giddey showed up.

Oh, and he made some history in the process!

Josh Giddey Looked the Part in Bulls' Win Over Cavaliers

When the final buzzer sounded on Wednesday night, Josh Giddey was the one standing at the mic for the postgame interview. He finished the unexpected 127-111 win over Cleveland with 23 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block. It was good enough for a +15 showing, which happens to be his second-highest plus-minus recorded this season.

While he could have been a tad more efficient from the field (8-18), there is no question that he had an immensely positive impact on the Bulls' best shooting effort of the year. The team finished with a 56.2 percent clip from the field, which surpasses their previous season-high recorded two games prior against the Hornets. Their 35 assists also marked their third-most in any game this year, while their 68 points in the paint currently rank as the fourth-most scored by the Bulls this season.

Giddey was an essential part of making all that happen, particularly by enforcing that grab-and-go style that has proven so effective for this group in the past. He was a playmaking wizard in the open floor, and he also located his teammates on some great cuts in the halfcourt.

Another playmaking masterpiece from Josh Giddey last night.



His 11th game with double-digit assists this season, and his 6th triple double. Only Nikola Jokic has more.



If you move with purpose, he will find you. Just such a smart and timely passer. pic.twitter.com/dCsi7qCAk4 — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) December 18, 2025

Nevertheless, what really made last night's Giddey performance stand out among the rest was his success from downtown. The guard has shown no hesitation to let it fly this season, and this led to a 5-11 shooting night.

This marked the first time Giddey has nailed five threes in a Bulls uniform and only the second time in his entire career. As if that wasn't impressive enough, the individual accomplishment also led to a franchise first!

Nov 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) on a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

According to the NBA, Giddey is not the first player in Bulls history to record a triple-double with five made threes. But that wasn't the only achievement. The guard has now joined Michael Jordan as the only player in franchise history to have 10+ triple-doubles where he scored 20+ points, per Statmuse. Not bad!

Speaking of which, Giddey has six triple-doubles and counting during the 2025-26 campaign, which now ties him with Atlanta's Jalen Johnson for the second-most in the NBA. Nikola Jokic is the only player to have more.

The big question now is whether or not Giddey's impressive stat line can lead to any league-wide accolades. All-Star voting opened up this week, and there is no question that the guard remains the Bulls' only true candidate. Can he continue to impress and squeeze his way into the big game?