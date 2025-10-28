Josh Giddey Shares Recipe for Success After Chicago Bulls' 3-0 Start
The Chicago Bulls were projected to be a middle-of-the-pack team in the Eastern Conference this season, despite being one of the best teams down the stretch last season. Beginning the season with Coby White sidelined, expectations weren't high for the Bulls. However, they've proved everyone wrong and have the record to prove it.
Chicago notched their third win on Monday, keeping them undefeated on the season with a 128-123 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Despite entering the season with higher expectations than the Bulls after making major improvements to their roster, the Bulls took care of business despite turning the ball over 12 more times than Atlanta.
Josh Giddey Reveals Recipe To Chicago's Success
After the game, star guard Josh Giddey highlighted what's led to the Bulls winning their first three games of the season.
"It has to be done by committee, and I think that’s the way it’s been these first three," Giddey said. He went on to point out the all-around scoring effort, as eight Bulls players finished with double-digit points on the night, with Ayo Dosunmu leading the way with 21 points off the bench.
In Chicago's first game against the Detroit Pistons, six players scored in double-figures, while seven players did so in their win over the Orlando Magic.
Even though the Bulls will have a go-to scorer in Coby White when he gets back, there's no need to pivot away from the committee approach for Chicago if everyone is succeeding. Someone like White will matter most in close games when Chicago needs a score and they know they can count on him to put the ball in the basket.
Looking at Giddey, he continues to look like the player he was in the second half of last season. He finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists against the Hawks. While his assist totals haven't been that high the past two games, Tre Jones has been racking up the assists with 25 in the team's first three games.
While the team has been great as a whole, there's still more to see from second-year forward Matas Buzelis, who has shown flashes of star potential on both sides of the ball. He finished with a solid 16 points tonight, but he's struggled with his outside shot early this season.
The Bulls now pivot their attention to Wednesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings, a matchup that will see a pair of former stars in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan face their former squad. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.