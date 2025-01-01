'New Heights' Teases Much-Requested Caitlin Clark Episode Out Tomorrow
The Kelce brothers started 2025 with a bang by dropping an early-morning trailer for a New Heights episode out Thursday with special guest Caitlin Clark. In it, Jason Kelce confirms that the WNBA star has been the most-requested guest in the show's history and Travis jokes that the brothers have finally made it.
"I don't get excited about many things but this, this is at the top of my list," Clark says.
This is welcome podcast news to a vocal and strong online contingent that has been lobbying hard for the crossover event ever since Travis stood in the general vicinity of Clark while attending Taylor Swift's Era's Tour in November. The most famous tight end in the NFL detailed his observations of encountering Clark at the Indianapolis concert on a podcast a few days later.
"She was into the show for sure," Travis said of Clark. "She was there with her mom and a few friends...she's a Swiftie through and through man. Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one. I think she's just having fun. Going up to the shows and taking her friends and family."
New Heights, which has rapidly ascended to the top of all the meaningful charts and allowed the Kelce brothers to secure a nine-figure podcast deal, figures to have another win on its hands and there is truly no combination of things the internet would like to see more right now.