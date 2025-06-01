Caitlin Clark Trolled Jalen Brunson So Hard After Tyrese Haliburton's Three-Pointer
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers advanced the the NBA Finals with their 125-108 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. They got the victory at home, too, which meant all of their fans got to celebrate one of the biggest wins in the franchise's history.
One of the fans sitting courtside was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, and it sure looked like the WNBA star had fun watching Haliburton and the Pacers take care of business in Game 6.
While Clark tried to avoid being seen by TNT's cameras, she was caught trolling Knicks guard Jalen Brunson after Haliburton hit a three-pointer. Clark immediately did Brunson's celebration, putting her hand to her face the way Brunson does after he hits a three-pointer.
Check this out:
That was such a cold move by Clark, who is currently dealing with a quad injury that has her out of action for at least two weeks.
Clark will now get a chance to attend some NBA Finals games as the Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in at least Games 3 and 4.
Game 1 is Thursday night in Oklahoma City.