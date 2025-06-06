SI

Caitlin Clark's Tweet Perfectly Sums Up How NBA World Feels About Pacers Game 1 Win

Clark was just as shook as the rest of the NBA world was when Tyrese Haliburton hit that game-winning shot.

Madison Williams

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hugs Aaron Nesmith after hitting a game-winning shot in the NBA Finals.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hugs Aaron Nesmith after hitting a game-winning shot in the NBA Finals. / William Purnell/Getty Images
The Indiana Pacers miraculously won Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to a last-second game-winning shot made by no one other than Tyrese Haliburton.

Jaws dropped collectively across the NBA world when Haliburton's shot went in with 0.3 seconds remaining, mostly because the Thunder seemed to be running away with the win as they led by 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark, who has been supporting Haliburton and the Pacers this entire postseason, posted a perfect tweet to sum up how NBA fans felt about the ending of Game 1.

"YOU CANT MAKE IT UP," Clark wrote, followed by 17 laughing emojis.

At this point, Haliburton continues to make game-clinching shots and he keeps wowing audiences. It's almost laughable, as Clark insinuates, how the Pacers keep ending games in epic ways when the odds are against them.

Game 2 will take place on Sunday night. We'll see if the Pacers can take a two-game lead, or if the Thunder will even the series.

