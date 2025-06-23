Caitlin Clark Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's Game 7 Injury
After Tyrese Haliburton suffered a devastating Achilles injury in his team's eventual NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, tributes and well wishes poured in across social media for the Indiana Pacers star. Fellow Hoosier basketball phenom Caitlin Clark, however, could only muster up emojis.
In a post to her Instagram story on Sunday night, the Indiana Fever guard shared a picture of Haliburton with four hearts and four hands praying icons, like so: "🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻".
Take a look:
Clark and Haliburton have built quite a powerful friendship as the two crown jewels of Indiana hoops. They support each other at games, text constantly in a four-person group chat with their significant others, and have helped each other through the "pressure of superstardom" that comes with leading a professional franchise.
There have been no further updates on Haliburton's injury—which was deemed "unfair" by Thunder star and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—but the worst-case scenario could potentially keep him out for the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season.