Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Gives Sad Injury Update During NBA Finals Game 7
In a gut-wrenching moment, Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a serious leg injury during the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Midway through the opening quarter, Haliburton, attempting to drive to the basket, fell to the floor and was in immense pain as he pounded on the floor. He remained on the court before being helped off.
The immediate fear among fans was that Haliburton had suffered an Achilles injury, given that it was the same leg on whch he had strained his calf in Game 5. Haliburton's father John, through ESPN's Lisa Salters, confirmed that the Pacers star had indeed suffered an Achilles injury.
"Mike, I just spoke to Tyrese Haliburton's father, who has been back in the locker room with his son," Salters said. "Mr. Haliburton confirmed that it is an Achilles injury."
"And he said that Tyrese is doing as well as he can be under the circumstances. The entire family is back there with him. His mom, his dad, his brother. He said that he seems to be in good spirits watching the game and he's trying to root on his team back in the locker room."
The Pacers, showing a ton of fight, took a 48-47 lead into halftime.