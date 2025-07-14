SI

Cam Spencer, Grizzlies Agree to Restructured Free Agency Deal

The original terms of the contract between the second-year guard and the Grizzlies have been restructured.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer has agreed to a restructured free agency deal.
The Memphis Grizzlies and second-year guard Cam Spencer agreed to a new two-year, $4.5 million fully guaranteed contract last month after his strong play on a two-way contract as a rookie last season.

The deal was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, but was never formally announced by the franchise. And now we know why.

The Grizzlies and Spencer went back to the bargaining table and agreed on restructured terms. Spencer will now sign a four-year deal instead of two, which will pay him $10.5 million over the life of the deal with three fully guaranteed seasons, according to Charania.

Spencer now gets an extra year of guaranteed money, and the Grizzlies now have the option to lock him up for an extra fourth season as well.

It could be a sign that Spencer will be in the rotation mix off the bench next season in Memphis. In 25 games last season, he averaged 4.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds on 41.5% shooting from the floor.

