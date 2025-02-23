Cameras Caught Jimmy Butler Already Leading Teammates on Warriors Sideline
New Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler already appears to be taking on a leadership role just weeks into his tenure in the Bay Area. During the Warriors' win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Butler asked for a whiteboard so he could draw out something he wanted to explain to Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski in the game. Butler was animated as he used the whiteboard to get his thoughts across to his teammates.
Before Butler was traded to the Warriors from the Heat, Miami suspended him multiple times for "conduct detrimental to the team" after Butler said he no longer felt "joy" playing basketball for the Heat. Now on the Warriors, Butler seems to be embracing his fresh start and taking on an active role with his new team.
The addition of Butler has in turn brought a renewed confidence to a Warriors team that has won four championships over the last decade. Though Butler is the new member of the team, Draymond Green noted that Butler's presence draws the team around him.
“Jimmy has that presence where you feel like you need to fit in around him," Green told the media on Friday. "You don’t have to make him fit in. And when a guy has that type of presence, this isn’t a place where anyone tries to fight that.”
Butler had Green proclaiming that the Warriors are going to win the championship during the NBA All-Star break, and crediting him for bringing "purpose" back to the franchise.
Butler's presence is truly helping the Warriors so far, who are now 4–1 with him. He takes pressure off of Stephen Curry, and has provided Golden State with the superstar they knew they needed before the trade deadline.
The Butler era in Golden State is off to a strong start.