Cameras Caught Tyrese Haliburton's Father's Heartbreaking Reaction to Son's Injury
John Haliburton has been incredibly supportive of his son Tyrese Haliburton's incredible run through the playoffs for the Indiana Pacers—so much so that it even got him into a bit of hot water early in the postseason. The cameras haven't shied away from finding the elder Haliburton after Tyrese's incredible dramatics this spring. Unfortunately, the same went after the Pacers star point guard left Game 7 of the NBA Finals with a leg injury.
Late in the first quarter of Sunday's decisive game, Haliburton went down with an injury to the same calf that has hampered him in recent games. The Indiana star was clearly in incredible pain, and had to be helped off the court, unable to put weight on his right leg. The Pacers have ruled him out for the game.
After showing video of Haliburton being helped through the tunnel and into the locker room with a towel draped over his head, ABC cut to John Haliburton, who buried his face in his hand.
An absolutely brutal moment to see for any spectator, even those rooting for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
Haliburton emerged as one of the NBA's most trustworthy big shot makers during the playoffs, burying shots that tied or won games in every single series, including Game 1 of the Finals in OKC.
The Pacers will shoot to pull out an upset Game 7 road win and ensure that these clips of the Haliburtons are not the defining images of Indiana's playoff run.