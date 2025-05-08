Cavaliers Get Positive Injury Update Ahead of Game 3 vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers might be getting the reinforcements they desperately need.
Three of the team's key players missed Game 2 of its Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers. All-Star guard Darius Garland has missed the last four games, while NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and forward De'Andre Hunter both missed Game 2. The Cavs got some positive news on Thursday.
There is optimism that all three players could try to play during Game 3 on Friday.
According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, the team held a walk-through on Thursday, and head coach Kenny Atkinson said all three players participated. They are still listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report for Game 3, but it's a step in the right direction.
Mobley has an injured ankle, and Garland is working his way back from a sprained toe, while Hunter dislocated his thumb.
All three players will be needed if the Cavaliers are going to overcome their 2-0 deficit in the series.
The Pacers have taken it to the Eastern Conference's top-seeded team thus far, winning Game 1 121-112 and coming back to win Game 2 120-119 on a remarkable buzzer-beater by Tyrese Haliburton.
Getting Garland, Mobley, and Hunter back would be a huge boost for Cleveland.