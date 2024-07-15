Cleveland Cavaliers Brutally Disrespected In New NBA Power Rankings
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been largely inactive this offseason, and their reputation around the NBA is taking a hit because of it.
In a recent set of power rankings published by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the Cavaliers placed 14th, which made them the seventh-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.
Bailey questions whether or not the smallish backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland can survive defensively in the playoffs and if Cleveland can overcome the subpar frontcourt floor spacing offered by Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Those are certainly valid points and are a couple of the exact reasons why some aren't too high on the Cavs heading into next season.
The Cavaliers entered the summer with some key needs, most notably a bigger wing defender and a big man who can shoot from the outside.
Cleveland did select 6-foot-7 wing Jaylon Tyson in the first round of the NBA Draft, but otherwise, the Cavs have done nothing to improve their roster, failing to sign a single free agent and also not making any trades. At least not yet.
The Cavaliers have made back-to-back playoff appearances, winning 51 games and then losing in the first round two years ago and then going 48-34 before being eliminated in the second round this past spring.
Cleveland finished with the fourth seed in the East this year, one game ahead of the Orlando Magic. Bailey ranked the Magic 11th in his rankings, noting their addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Considering it took the Cavs seven games to beat Orlando in the first round of the 2024 postseason, it stands to reason that the signing of Caldwell-Pope could vault the Magic ahead of the Cavaliers.
We'll see if Cleveland can make any of jump during the 2024-25 campaign.