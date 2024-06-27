Cleveland Cavaliers Should Trade Into Second Round for Bronny James
The Cleveland Cavaliers do not have a second-round pick currently in the 2024 NBA Draft. It has been reported that they have been looking around in an attempt to acquire one.
In the first round of the draft, the Cavaliers opted to select California forward Jayson Tyson with the No. 20 overall pick. Tyson is an intriguing players who could carve out a role early on in his career. He's a capable offensive player and has high upside as a defender as well.
While they're happy with their selection in the first round, adding another rookie to the roster seems to be of interest.
Looking at the prospects available, there is a player that Cleveland should try to pursue. The front office needs to try to trade into the second round to draft Bronny James.
No one is going to act like James is an NBA-ready talent. He's simply not that kind of player yet. However, there is high upside for him with a good developmental coaching staff.
Kenny Atkinson was hired by the Cavaliers to be their new head coach. What does he specialize in? If you guessed development, you'd be a winner.
If James were to land with Cleveland, he would be entering a perfect situation. Under the development of Atkinson, he would be given the time and help to reach his full potential.
James has major talent on the defensive end of the court. He's a good on-ball defender. His offensive game needs a lot of work, but there is potential there as well.
Bringing in James could pay off down the road, but there's another reason that the Cavaliers should pursue him in the second round.
LeBron James happens to be a free agent this offseason. He has been vocal for quite some time about his interest in playing alongside his son before he retires. If Cleveland were to draft Bronny, could they then convince LeBron to return home?
A better story could not be written. James returning to the Cavaliers to finish his career playing alongside his son. After LeBron retires, Cleveland would still have a James in town.
It might be a story that's too good to be true. But, it's worth a shot.
Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James could do damage in the Eastern Conference. Add in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley and things get even more interesting.
In this scenario, the Cavaliers wouldn't even need Bronny James to develop into a key player. That might happen, but drafting him would be a part of a much bigger plan.