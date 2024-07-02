Donovan Mitchell Gets Last Laugh Over Pundits Predicting Cavs Departure
It's not everyday that a star player commits to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That's likely why so many national NBA pundits believed Donovan Mitchell was going elsewhere when his contract was set to expire next year. All those predictions went out the windows on Tuesday when Mitchell agree to a three-year, $1150.3 million deal with a player option in the final year to remain with Cleveland.
Shortly after the deal was announced Mitchell shared a video via his Instagram expressing some relief that the contract negotiations were over and reiterating what he's been saying all year, that he's happy in Cleveland.
"All year I've been saying the same s***," said Mitchell in the video. "I'm saying how much I like it every day. It's like, oh, ‘he going to do this. He going to do that.’ I don't get it. I don't understand it. I think it's hilarious. It's what it is, but I'm glad I got this s*** done, man. Glad I got this s*** done in Cleveland."
Since his arrival in Cleveland back in September of 2022, Mitchell has been linked to the New York Knicks most prominently. New York had also explored explored t reading for the former Utah Jazz star at the time. It also would have been an opportunity for Mitchell to play for his hometown team.
In the end the Knicks went in a different direction, signing a rising star in Jalen Brunson who is now the face of the franchise. Mitchell is the same for Cleveland and now any speculation about his future will be silenced for at least a few years.
With the extension in the rearview mirror now Mitchell is just focused on winning.
"Now to get focused," Mitchell added via the video. "You know what I'm saying? Let's get to it.”