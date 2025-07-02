Explaining Ty Jerome's Surprising Exit From Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers fans were left stunned by the team's decision to pay sharpshooter Sam Merrill over sixth man of the year candidate Ty Jerome at the start of the NBA offseason. As Jerome heads to the Memphis Grizzlies, a bigger conversation emerges over what exactly led to the two sides splitting.
Spencer German and Spencer Davies discuss the decision from all angles on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI.
Elsewhere, in a stunning move, Pacers' center Myles Turner is spurning Indiana following a run to the NBA Finals and signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. It represents another shift in the landscape of the Eastern Conference and is theoretically good news for Cleveland.
Later, the guys chime in on the latest LeBron James discourse. While their appreciation for LeBron and his continued dominance at 40 remains, the move simply doesn't make sense for the wine and gold right now from a number of fronts.
Plus, a discussion on the Cavs backup big options, before they addressed the void by bringing Larry Nance Jr. back to Cleveland.
