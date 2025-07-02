Cavs Insider

Explaining Ty Jerome's Surprising Exit From Cleveland Cavaliers

Keep up with the biggest headlines during the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason by listening to the latest episode of the Courtside with the Cavs on SI podcast

Spencer German

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Cavaliers fans were left stunned by the team's decision to pay sharpshooter Sam Merrill over sixth man of the year candidate Ty Jerome at the start of the NBA offseason. As Jerome heads to the Memphis Grizzlies, a bigger conversation emerges over what exactly led to the two sides splitting.

Spencer German and Spencer Davies discuss the decision from all angles on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI.

Elsewhere, in a stunning move, Pacers' center Myles Turner is spurning Indiana following a run to the NBA Finals and signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. It represents another shift in the landscape of the Eastern Conference and is theoretically good news for Cleveland.

Later, the guys chime in on the latest LeBron James discourse. While their appreciation for LeBron and his continued dominance at 40 remains, the move simply doesn't make sense for the wine and gold right now from a number of fronts.

Plus, a discussion on the Cavs backup big options, before they addressed the void by bringing Larry Nance Jr. back to Cleveland.

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally. 

