Former Cavaliers' Guard Arrested In Virginia
Former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Delonte West was arrested in Fairfax County, Virginia on Thursday according to FOX 5 DC. According to reports, the now 40-year-old was served a warrant for violation of conditions of release and was also charged with resisting arrest. He is reportedly being held on bond.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time West has been arrested since the conclusion of his basketball career. In 2020, West checked into a rehab facility. Shortly after his release, he was arrested for being drunk in public in Florida. In 2022, West was arrested for vehicle trespassing, fleeing from law enforcement and once again public intoxication.
West spent nine years in the NBA following his exceptional college career at Saint Joseph's University. Of his nine years in the league, the guard spent three of them with the Cavaliers. During his time with Cleveland, the lefty averaged 10.2 points per game, 3.7 assists per game and shot 36.3 percent from three. West was also a reliable shooter from the free throw line, consistently making over 80 percent.
West was notably a starter on the Cavaliers team with Mo Williams, LeBron James, Anderson Varajao and Zyndrunas Ilgauskas, who fell to Dwight Howard's Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2009.
West began his career with the Boston Celtics in 2004, spending three seasons with them prior to joining the Seattle Supersonics for one year. He then joined the Cavaliers in 2007 and returned to the Celtics in 2010. West then spent his last year in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011-12 season.