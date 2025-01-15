NBA Insider Believes Cavaliers 'Will Listen' To Possible Trade Offers
The Cleveland Cavaliers face a dilemma as the deadline approaches: to make a trade or not to make a trade.
With their current roster, the Wine and Gold are undoubtedly capable of reaching and winning the Finals this year. However, adding one or two more players could make them favorites to win it all among the NBA's top teams.
Perhaps the front office is satisfied with what they've built.
However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes that the Cavaliers will at least listen to other teams' offers for the valuable and moveable pieces.
"I think they definitely will listen to potential offers. I think they owe it to this team," said the insider and analyst.
Cleveland's front office would be unwise to not at least entertain a possible trade. You never know what's out there until you pick up the phone and listen.
However, as Windhorst eventually says, the Cavaliers don't need to make a trade.
He continued, "They are not under pressure to do anything," continued Windhorst, "They, by all rights, can watch this team play in the postseason and see if they can get it done. They don't have to take a risk with a trade right now. That said, I do think that they should and will have conversations."
Windhorst reiterated a point he made a few weeks back that the three main pieces opposing teams could find value in are Caris LeVert, Jaylon Tyson, and their 2031 first-round pick.
Are these three pieces enough for the Cavaliers to get a true difference-maker through a trade? We'll see.
Cleveland's decision should come down to whether a trade truly solidifies them as a championship favorite.
There's no reason to make a lateral move when it could impact the team's current special chemistry or disrupt their near-flawless game plan.