Examining Why the Cavs Haven’t Finalized Rumored Peyton Watson Trade Yet

When it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason, there are two free agents tied to them. Jonathan Kuminga has come up the most, and both the Cavs and the Los Angeles Lakers are exploring ways to acquire him

The second player is Peyton Watson, and teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks are chasing him as well. Watson spent his first four seasons with the Denver Nuggets, and with the Nuggets being in the second apron, they are in a tricky position.

Denver has offered their wing a four-year, $70 million deal, and so far, nothing has happened. Watson is a restricted free agent, which means the Nuggets can match any offer he receives, but with their salary cap situation, it becomes a challenge.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Cavs are a "serious candidate" to land Watson. Cleveland is trying to avoid a salary cap situation like Denver's, and in order to add him, they have to get creative. The Cavs can acquire him through a sign-and-trade, and two of Cleveland's veterans could get involved.

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Dennis Schröder and Max Strus are trade candidates, and in Strus' case, the upcoming season will be the final year of his contract. He will make $16.6 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027-28.

Schröder will make $14.8 million this year and 15.5 million after that. However, it is worth noting that he is only guaranteed $4.35 million in that second year.

For the Cavs, acquiring Watson will not be easy. This is especially true with Denver being a second-apron team. The Nuggets will look to get out of that situation, and they are looking for the right moves to make it happen.

Denver also wants a first-round pick and a notable player in a potential sign-and-trade deal. So, if the Cavaliers or another team can provide that, the Nuggets could make a move.

Watson is garnering interest from multiple teams, and it stems from his breakout season. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists as he moved into a starting role. He can help out a contending team, and for the Cavaliers, he would give them wing depth. The championship-winning forward is on the Cavs' radar, and adding him could help them end the offseason on a solid note. Otherwise, it has been a bit of a disappointment.