Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Last night was not the best game the Cleveland Cavaliers played, but it was definitely one of the most impactful. Holding the New York Knicks to 11 points in the third quarter and keeping them under 100 in a win that now puts both teams at the same record inching closer to the Detroit Pistons.

This win is a meaningful one as the stretch of tough games is going to continue after tonight.

Nobody had to go out and score 40 plus points to a win, the leading scorer was Donovan Mitchell with only 23. The Cavaliers have to have entered the conversation for Eastern Conference champions at least.

The win now has Cleveland at 13-2 in the last 15 games, which is the best in the NBA right now. One of the only arguments to hear on this 15 game stretch is that they have not played a majority of difficult teams.

James Harden's addition has to be considered a major positive at this point. He has made Jarrett Allen once again look like his All-Star self and has played better than even Evan Mobley recently.

He has brought a newfound confidence into the Cavs team and shows Donovan Mitchell's willingness to also not be so ball dominant and still take over games.

Tonight they will play a Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo whom they did not trade at the deadline as they look to still show him they can provide him a contending team.

Since the trade deadline Milwaukee has looked much better, they signed Cam Thomas after he was released by the Nets and Ryan Rollins has looked like a potential most improved player candidate.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Bucks game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Bucks: Taurean Prince is out. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Kevin Porter Jr.

AJ Green

Kyle Kuzma

Myles Turner

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavs at Bucks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -8.5

O/U: 228.5

Best Bet: Win by more than 8.5 points. -112

Cavaliers 114, Bucks 105: Without Giannis, things get easier. Milwaukee is a good three point shooting team, like they are second in the league in three point percentage. Limiting the three-point attempts is a must.

A thing that the Cavs can do however to help in a win is foul. They are last in the league in free throw percentage. Forcing them inside and fouling them can stop them from going on runs.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Feb. 27 @ Detroit

Sunday, Mar. 1 @ Brooklyn