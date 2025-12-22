Why Dan Gilbert will have a close eye on Cavaliers vs. Hornets matchup on Monday

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers struck fear into opponents when they played at Rocket Arena. How times have changed.

As Christmas Day approaches, the Cavs face the Charlotte Hornets tonight (Monday), having lost three in a row and five of the last six. That includes an overtime loss to the Hornets, where they were embarrassingly held scoreless in the extra period.

If ever a performance summed up Cleveland’s current plight right now, that game was the one. Now, they go up against Charlotte again, and this time, it’s personal.

For the Cavs, there needs to be increased urgency on offense, more energy on defence, and better communication and awareness as a team. On the back of that, if the rumors about team owner Dan Gilbert are indeed true, then we might get that against the Hornets.

Gilbert is reportedly very unhappy with the team’s current form, and sources have told Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor that he is actively becoming more involved in team matters. Something that could be a game-changer, but with the million-dollar question attached of whether it is good or bad?

The injury-hit Cavaliers haven’t played since Friday. Last time out, they were outscored 21-10 in the final six minutes in a demoralizing 136-125 loss to the Chicago Bulls, with boos ringing around Rocket Arena again. Sadly, it’s a tune they are used to.

Six-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging a career-best 30.7 points with a league-high 105 three-pointers, was absent because of an illness. He is expected, but not confirmed to return tonight. However, Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley is out until January with a strained left calf.

"We're losing too many of those sprint battles, and it's the zero-second reactions (causing it), Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. "Even after a turnover, it's like these teams are just going. As soon as the ball is loose, they're gone.”

And against a Charlotte team that likes to run the open floor, they will need that hustle and energy. If the rumors are true concerning Gilbert’s hands-on approach, the question remains: what Cavs side will fans see tonight?

The pressure is mounting, not just on the players, but also on coach Atkinson. Firing him may be premature. There’s a long way to go, and the Cavs can certainly fix this issue. They have the talent to do so, with the luxury of boasting the NBA’s highest payroll.

But they have to get results – and quick.