Why Donovan Mitchell Should Be an All-Star Game Starter

The NBA All-Star starting lineups for the Eastern and the Western Confrences were announced last week.

In the East, the starting five included Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. These are all are great players and have an argument for why they should be starters, but a name that was left out of the mix was Donovan Mitchell.

This season Mitchell has been averaging ridiculous numbers, scoring a career-high 29.5 points a game while also shooting a high in field goal percentage. Truly video game numbers, in a year where injuries and inconsistent play have held the Cavs back from being the dominant team they were a year prior. Mitchell has been one of the few consistent positives for Cleveland.

Inside Mitchell's snub

Cleveland's offense has looked to Mitchell to generate offense night in and night out and he has been that for them to keep the Cavs alive in the playoff race in the East. He is more important to the Cavs than Brunson is to New York.

The Knicks have other players who can generate consistent offense down the stretch, like Karl-Anthony Towns, Og Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. On Cleveland’s side, there has been inconsistency from the supporting cast, including Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Whether it’s the injury bug or poor performance, they have not been able to have a great offensive output in key moments for Cleveland.

What Cavs legends said about the snub

On the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Cavs legend Booby Gibson believes Mitchell is the best shooting guard in the league.

“He deserves to be a starter, no question,” Gibson said.

"Donovan Mitchell deserves to be a starter, no questions."



The former Cavs guard noted that Mitchell “puts a battery on your back,” essentially putting a chip on his shoulders and the rest of the team as well to reach a higher level of play.

Mitchell is more valuable to the Cavs than Brunson is to the Knicks. Mitchell also has the ability to play off of the ball with his elite shooting and athletic ability.

On the defensive side of the ball, neither of them are great defenders, but Mitchell has the strength and athleticism to make up for his lack of height on the defensive side of the ball, whereas Brunson does not possess those traits. Mitchell has been objectively better than Brunson on both sides of the ball and is more valuable to his team.

He should be an All-Star Starter.