Why the James Harden Signing Is an Overpay for Desperate Cavaliers

With the Cavaliers making a big move to obtain guard/forward Peyton Watson, the roster is nearing completion for the 2026/27 campaign. The next domino that needed to fall was James Harden, and not even 24 hours later he has signed.

Harden will receive a brand new 3 year contract, totaling $97 million with a player option in the final season and a trade kicker in case the fit does not work out.

The signing is agreed to by both sides, however, it is possible that the official signing will not process until the Cavs settle the remainder of their roster.

Immediate Impact

The immediate issue with this contract is that the Cavaliers were unable to convince Harden to take much of a pay cut. While Harden’s player option might have been valued at $42 million, the cut to $32 million isn’t a very significant one given Harden’s decline throughout the years.

It seems the Cavaliers had to part ways with about $30 million of the $32 million remaining in cap space this season to retain Harden. This means that the Cavaliers are likely to make another trade by the end of the offseason to free up room to fill out the last two roster spaces.

Future Impact

Since the Cavaliers had to utilize Harden’s bird rights to retain him, he will receive about a 19% raise from season to season.

This raise has Harden earning $32 million next season and almost $35 million in the final year of the deal where Harden will be 39 years old and retain the right to exercise his player option.

Paying older players always carries added risk. A rule of thumb in the NBA is typically not to pay aging stars, especially when they underperform in the playoffs as Harden does annually.

How this hurts the Cavs

This makes the signing especially puzzling. Not only did the Cavaliers pay an aging star more than any other team would have offered, but they also awarded Harden a player option while fully guaranteeing the option season.

The only situations where teams fully guarantee option seasons are big star signings where there are multiple suitors and teams need to beat out each other’s offers.

Perhaps there was indeed competition for Harden after all, and it might have required the Cavs to continue to up their offer, including a 15% trade kicker.

In only 26 games with the Cavs, Harden was able to shoot a stellar 43.5% from long range. However come playoff time, that percentage had dropped to a meager 29.9%.

This is a clear example of the playoff struggles that Harden is known for. While his regular season value goes without say, Cavs fans will hate this contract come playoff time.