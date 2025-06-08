Celtics Actively Taking Trade Calls on Key Veteran Starter
The Boston Celtics are currently a second-apron tax team as the franchise ran it back with its title-winning roster in hopes of a repeat.
Inconsistent play and injuries led to an unexpected early exit for the Celtics, who lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the New York Knicks in six games.
With Jayson Tatum out until at least the second half of next season, and the Celtics falling short of expectations with their championship core, there is an expected roster shakeup this offseason. Whether it will be a full rebuild in a gap year with Tatum injured or a retooling around Jaylen Brown until Tatum gets back remains to be seen as general manager Brad Stevens gets to work this summer.
But according to a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics are "most definitely listening on [trade] calls for Jrue Holiday."
Holiday just wrapped up his second season in Boston. He is still one of the league's best backcourt defenders, but injuries and inconsistency on offense led to a step back in production in his second year with the franchise.
The soon-to-be 35-year-old Holiday has three years remaining on a four-year, $134.4 million contract extension that he signed with the Celtics before the start of last season.
Moving Holiday off the books would give Boston some much-needed roster flexibility.