Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Offers Optimistic Update on Achilles Injury Recovery

Tatum is recovering from an Achilles tear suffered in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Mike McDaniel

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the final minutes of the franchise's Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tatum had surgery to repair the injury the very next day, and he's now approaching the one-month mark post-operation.

Officially, Saturday is day 25 since Tatum's injury, and the Celtics star offered an optimistic update on social media.

"Day 25...days starting to get a little easier," Tatum wrote on X.

The Celtics did not offer a formal timeline on how long Tatum will be out, but usual recovery time spans from 9-12 months, and sometimes longer. At the very least, he'll be out until the second half of next season.

