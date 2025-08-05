SI

Celtics Add 2019 NBA Champion to Bolster Frontcourt Depth

Chris Boucher was the last remaining member of the Raptors' 2019 NBA title team in 2024–25.

The Boston Celtics are signing veteran forward Chris Boucher to a one-year deal.
Minutes after trading Georges Niang to the Utah Jazz, the Boston Celtics agreed to a one-year deal with veteran forward Chris Boucher, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal with Boston is fully guaranteed for Boucher, who will make $3.3 million next season.

Boucher, who was the lone remaining member of the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA title team last season, spent seven of his first eight NBA seasons with the franchise. In 50 games last season, he averaged 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds on 49.2% shooting from the floor overall and 36.3% from three.

Boucher is expected to have a major role in Boston's reworked frontcourt next season as the Celtics retool with All-NBA star Jayson Tatum expected to miss most of the year as he recovers from his Achilles tear.

