Celtics Trade Recently Acquired Veteran to Fall Below Second Tax Apron
The Boston Celtics are trading veteran forward Georges Niang and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie guard RJ Luis Jr., according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The move allows Boston to slip under the CBA's second tax apron.
The Celtics acquired Niang earlier this summer from Atlanta in a package that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks. Niang, a Massachusetts native, appeared primed to play for his hometown team. But after corresponding moves made in free agency, the Celtics found themselves above the second-tax apron, which would subject the Celtics to future roster-building penalties.
Instead, Boston now has salary relief in a retooling season, with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the Eastern Conference semifinals, while the Jazz add a veteran in Niang whose salary will be absorbed by a large trade exception created by Utah when they traded John Collins earlier this summer.
The Celtics also get a St. John's product in RJ Luis Jr., who began his college career playing at UMass Amherst before spending his final two years in school with the Red Storm. Luis averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds on 43.9% shooting last season and was named the Big East Player of the Year.