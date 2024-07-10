Jaylen Brown’s Cryptic Three-Emoji Tweet Led to Lots of Jokes From NBA Fans
The men's U.S. Olympics basketball team took a big hit Wednesday when it was announced that Kawhi Leonard would be leaving the team due to injury. Moments later it was reported that Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will be Leonard's replacement on a team that will be the favorite to win the gold medal in Paris.
While that move seems like a good one for Team USA, another member of the Celtics would have been a great selection, too. That player? Jaylen Brown, who was named NBA Finals MVP just a few weeks after being named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
Brown had fans sounding off with this tweet shortly after the White news broke:
That tweet could have been about anything, and Brown is probably happy for his teammate and friend making the team, but it did lead to lots of jokes from fans: