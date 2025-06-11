Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Undergoes Surgery on Torn Meniscus
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown underwent an arthroscopic surgery to fix the partially torn meniscus in his right knee, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.
Brown's recovery timeline has him expected to be ready to return to action by the time training camp begins ahead of the 2025-26 season.
This is good news for Celtics fans as they already have to deal with Jayson Tatum missing some time next season after he tore his Achilles during the playoffs. A return timeline hasn't been determined for Tatum, but typically recovery after the surgery is 9-12 months.
The reigning NBA Finals MVP played on the torn meniscus throughout the Celtics' playoff run this year. After the Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the New York Knicks, Brown then had to review his options moving forward. He eventually decided to undergo surgery.
Brown missed some time near the end of the regular season because of "right knee posterior impingement," which later turned into a partially torn meniscus. Brown received a painkilling shot in his knee in order to compete in the team's first-round series vs. the Orlando Magic.