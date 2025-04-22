Celtics Star Payton Pritchard Challenges Magic to Foul Around and Find Out
The Boston Celtics handily took Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round series against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, 103–86, thanks to a 30-point performance from Derrick White.
Boston trailed by one at halftime, but rolled in the second half to a decisive Game 1 win.
One of the aspects of the matchup that stood out was Orlando's dedication to being physical with the Celtics on both ends of the floor. The most apparent example was a hard foul of Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter in which the Celtics star landed on his wrist and remained on the floor for some time to shake it off.
Boston's premier bench star Payton Pritchard, the favorite to be named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday night, was asked during media availability about Orlando's physicality and whether or not it's bothering the Celtics.
"I don't feel intimidated," Pritchard said bluntly. "I grew up playing physical basketball in the backyard, playing with my brothers and friends, and I think we all have, so no matter what a hard foul is, we're just gonna get up and play ball and just check it back up. Obviously they fouled [Tatum] hard and he had a little fall but it's not going to stop us from what we are trying to achieve. It's not going to knock us off our path."
Pritchard was asked if he thinks there's a perception around the league about the physicality getting to the Celtics, and Pritchard issued a challenge in return.
"It's fine, they can try it. See if it works. We'll go into the game and do what we do."
Boston is one of the heavy favorites, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, to make it out of the East and play for a second consecutive NBA title. Time will tell whether or not the physical play of the Magic, or any other team remaining in the Celtics' path to repeat, will ultimately take a toll on the franchise's quest to capture its 19th NBA title.