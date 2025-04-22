Celtics' Al Horford Believes Magic Crossed a Line With Flagrant Foul on Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics veteran forward Al Horford believes the Orlando Magic crossed a line with the flagrant foul on All-Star forward Jayson Tatum that resulted in Tatum taking a hard fall and injuring his wrist in the fourth quarter of Boston's 103-86 playoff-opening win on Sunday.
"Yeah, there was something extra," Horford said Tuesday when asked about his strong reaction to the foul. "There was a lot. It was the second or third time that he—especially KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope]—went at him in that way."
With 8:29 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory, Tatum drove to the basket and soared for a dunk attempt. He was met at the rim by Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. and forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, each of whom collided with the six-time All-Star and sent him crashing to the floor. Tatum landed hard and immediately grabbed at his right wrist as he lay on the court in pain.
As Tatum was sprawled on the floor, an incensed Horford confronted Caldwell-Pope.
"It was all about checking on my guy," Horford said when asked what he said to the Magic forward. "Just making sure he was fine and that's over with."
Caldwell-Pope was initially assessed a common foul, but officials reviewed the replay and ultimately changed Caldwell-Pope's foul to a flagrant 1, to the surprise of the ESPN broadcast.
Tatum finished the game and, along with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, downplayed any concerns about his wrist, which he said looked "clean" on X-rays. On Tuesday, Mazzulla told reporters that Tatum is day-to-day, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that the Celtics star is dealing with a bone bruise in his right wrist. Tatum was later listed as doubtful for the second game of the series, according to Charania.
Game 2 between the Celtics and Magic tips off on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. and the Celtics are ready for any physicality the Magic may bring to the table.