Celtics Get Key Player Back for Game 5 Amid Jayson Tatum's Absence
The Boston Celtics will get forward Sam Hauser back in action for Wednesday night's Game 5 vs. the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Hauser missed the last three contests after he sprained his right ankle during Game 1 last week. The Celtics upgraded him to available for Wednesday night just a couple hours before tip off.
This is a big addition for the Celtics as the team now navigates a new game plan since star Jayson Tatum is expected to miss up to nine months with a torn Achilles tendon he suffered during Monday night's Game 4. He underwent surgery quickly on Tuesday to begin his recovery process.
Hauser started in 19 of 71 game appearances during the 2024-25 season, posting averages of 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. He's appeared in six postseason games this year, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13 minutes played per game.
The Celtics will be looking to keep their playoff chances alive on Wednesday night as they trail the Knicks 3-1 in the series. If the Knicks win at TD Garden in Game 5, then the series is over and the reigning champion Celtics will be eliminated.