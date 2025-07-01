Celtics to Sign Veteran Luka Garza to Help Fill Need at Center
The Boston Celtics are in a period of transition as the team ducks the second tax apron amid the devastating playoff injury to First-Team All-NBA franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum.
The Celtics have already traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this offseason, two key members of their championship core. At the time of writing, the team has also lost Luke Kornet to San Antonio and could lose longtime core member Al Horford as well.
Boston has at least, for the moment, braced for the losses in the frontcourt by signing veteran big man Luka Garza to a two-year, $5.5 million fully guaranteed contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Garza played in 39 games for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. Boston is betting on a leap for Garza with plenty of minutes available for him in his fourth season as a pro.