Heat Welcome Back Key Rotation Member for Game 4 vs. Celtics
On Monday night at the Kaseya Center, the Celtics have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Boston.
As the Heat fight to even the score again, it helps that one of their most impactful rotation players in this series will rejoin the fold. After missing Miami's 104-84 loss in Game 3 as he and his family welcomed a new member to their team, Delon Wright is available for Monday's matchup.
The ninth-year veteran is averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in this series. He's also taking 4.0 threes and converting them at a 75% clip.
Wright's return is a significant boost to a rotation that's lost Jimmy Butler due to an MCL sprain, Terry Rozier, because of a neck spasm, and Josh Richardson as a result of right shoulder surgery.
After Luke Kornet, who missed the previous two tilts due to a right calf strain, made his series debut on Saturday, contributing two points and a rebound in 5:20 of floor time, the Celtics' injury report is a clean sheet.
Game 4 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Kaseya Center.
