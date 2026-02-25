The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown but they came out with great effort in Phoenix, hanging with the Suns early despite shooting terribly. The effort paid off with a turnaround before halftime and a monster third quarter to take full control and run away with their fourth-straight win, 97-81

The Celtics opened up 10-5 on Phoenix and were out-working the Suns but they couldn't finish. They had seven rebounds in the first 6:15 but just four second chance points. The Suns cashed in on all of their second chances and they shot 4-9 from three to take a five-point lead into the second quarter. The Celtics shot just 32% overall and 3-15 (20%) from three, so it could have been much worse.

Phoenix started fouling in the second, which helped the Celtics keep things close enough to go on a run and take the lead once their shots started to fall. Derrick White scored 13 in the second and the Suns cooled off, and Boston was able to take a four-point lead into the half.

The run extended to 31-7 to push their lead to 13 behind more incredible defensive effort and some shots starting to fall. Sam Hauser got hot and the lead extended to 17. The run topped out at 50-11 and the lead got as high as 28. Phoenix went on a 14-0 run to cut it to 14 in the fourth, but the Celtics came back with a 10-4 answer to go back up 22 halfway through the fourth to regain control.

Here are three reasons why they won.

They defended their butts off

Their first-shot defense was incredible all night, but their rebounding was lacking a little bit in the first quarter. They allowed four offensive rebounds, all of which were cashed in by Phoenix, to help fuel the early Suns lead. Once they cleaned that up (Phoenix had one in the second quarter and one in the third), they were able to start running away with the game.

They crashed the boards and won the margins

Their 22 offensive rebounds is a new season-high, and it helped them get to 95 total shots. Phoenix only took 79, and that difference helped fuel Boston’s big run.

I meant that the Celtics were able to shoot 27.7% from three and still hit one more than Phoenix. It meant the Celtics were able to make nine more baskets even though they only shot 3% better than the Suns.

This is how the Celtics win some of these games where they don’t shoot their best. Limiting the other team’s opportunities by clearing rebounds and giving themselves more chances maximizes their opportunities.

Shots started to fall

The final numbers weren’t great, but Derrick White and Sam Hauser shot 8-21 (38%). Sometimes it’s not about how many shots you hit, it’s about when you hit them. White did his damage in the second quarter as the Celtics were flipping the lead, and then Hauser was part of a third-quarter haymaker that extended the lead to 17.

A couple of scoring bursts is just enough against a team missing so much offensive firepower (Phoenix was missing Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks).

Player grades

Derrick White: A+

He struggled a little out of the gate, but settled into the game very nicely, hitting half his shots and going 4-9 from three in the first half (3-5 in the second quarter). He finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, one steal, and just one turnover.

Neemias Queta: A+

Another monster defensive night for him. He blocked two shots, and if this was the NFL, he and White would have split one like a sack, instead of White having three. Still, 14 points and 13 rebounds, six offensive, is an incredible night for him. He also had three assists, including this one beauty to Sam Hauser.

So much more than a shooter 👏 pic.twitter.com/1B7mWKcM35 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 25, 2026

Baylor Scheierman: A

Another double-double for him, his third of the season, all of which have come this month. He was working incredibly hard all night. His 1-6 shooting from three was the only reason it wasn’t an A+

Baylor Scheierman grabs the Celtics' 11th offensive rebound, and Derrick White hits the three pic.twitter.com/Ppj7pCD70v — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) February 25, 2026

Sam Hauser: A-

Just another solid overall night for him. He finished with 16 points on 6-14 shooting (4-10 3pt).

Ron Harper Jr.: B+

Not a big box score night but he was working hard defensively, which all showed up in this play.

GET THAT 🤬 OUTTA HERE pic.twitter.com/xQHVL5Q0Ae — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 25, 2026

Nikola Vucevic: B

Played just 19:21 and had eight points and four rebounds. He boxed out well and allowed his teammates to grab a few boards, which is nice to see. He also had a couple of nice passes and he stretched the floor even though he missed all of his three-pointers. He's also a nice outlet in the post, and I think his ability to punish mismatches there will be helpful in the playoffs.

Keep feeding Nikola Vucevic please pic.twitter.com/4hjCcMeN0p — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) February 25, 2026

Jordan Walsh: B

He only played about nine minutes, but he was a big part of the Celtics turning things around.

Payton Pritchard: C+

Rough night for a guy who usually thrives without Brown. He shot 2-13 (0-5 3pt), but he was still +11.

Next up: The Celtics wrap up their road trip Wednesday night in Denver