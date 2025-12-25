Is Luka Garza's Play Sustainable For the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics' recent three-game win streak has been fueled in part by productive bench minutes from Luka Garza. Garza has averaged 25 minutes in the team's last two wins, and 9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and a block per game in those minutes.

He hasn't been perfect, doing little to slow down Toronto Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili

en route to his 24-point night on 9/13 shooting this past Saturday during a 112-96 win, or Pascal Siakam en route to a 25-point effort during a 103-95 come-from-behind win on Monday night. Still, Garza has been enough to get the job done and keep the Celtics winning.

For a guy signed to a guaranteed two-year deal, that's what you want out of Garza. Is it enough, though?

Is Luka Garza's Play Sustainable For the Celtics?

Whether it's enough is unclear. It's definitely sustainable, though.

Garza has never gotten better looks than in coach Joe Mazzulla's free-flowing, movement-oriented offense. While he fit well on the Minnesota Timberwolves as a floor-spacer around Anthony Edwards, his defense was always a problem.

Ultimately, the Celtics front office will probably seek upgrades in the frontcourt behind Neemias Queta by February 5 because Garza can't keep up on both sides of the ball. On nights his shot is falling, like the past two games, Garza is playable. On nights that shot isn't, he's a liability on the floor.

Boston may not be going all in yet on the trade market, but every rotation decision Mazzulla makes is geared toward getting the Celtics back to championship contention. He's included Garza in the mix recently, but the minute he slips up again, Stevens will seek an upgrade.

Could Garza be included in a trade for an upgrade? Absolutely. With Jordan Walsh and Josh Minott undeniable at the 4, anyone added to the mix would be taking Garza's minutes anyway. Queta is playing his way into the team's long-term plans. Mazzulla will assuredly continue to experiment with small-ball lineups along the way.

We'll see what Brad Stevens and Co. decide in a few weeks.