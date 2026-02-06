Grading Every Major Deal From the NBA Trade Deadline

The 2026 NBA trade deadline has passed, and there was an incredible amount of movement over the past few days.

Contenders added key pieces, while other teams reshaped their rosters for the future. Here’s a wrap-up of all the biggest trades that went down, with grades for each of them.

Jazz land Jaren Jackson Jr. from Grizzlies

Utah made a big, franchise-shifting pivot by trading for one of the best players on the market in Jaren Jackson Jr. He arrived along with John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. in exchange for a massive package. Memphis received rookie Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, and Georges Niang, along with three first-round picks. The Jazz are officially adding quality pieces as they move toward contention, while the Grizzlies are shifting to a rebuild.

Jazz grade: B

Grizzlies grade: A-

Celtics get their center in Nikola Vučević trade

The Celtics found a starting-caliber center when they added 35-year-old Nikola Vučević from the Bulls in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick. Vučević should be an immediate upgrade to Boston’s offense, as the team is importing a pivot averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. While it looks like a solid add on paper, the Celtics’ bench will be weakened by the departure of Simons, and Vučević is a subpar defender.

Celtics grade: C-

Bulls grade: C+

Cavs added James Harden in Darius Garland swap

Cleveland is trying to make a run now, so it wasn’t shocking when the franchise added a win-now piece in James Harden. The 36-year-old is having an excellent season, averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. He’s also in the final guaranteed year of his contract, potentially giving the Cavs some flexibility moving forward. To land him, they sent Darius Garland to the Clippers along with a second-rounder. Garland is younger and is a two-time All-Star, but he’s missed a lot of time during his career, making his contract a risky bet for L.A.

Cavaliers grade: B

Clippers grade: C

Anthony Davis goes to Wizards in massive deal

A year after the Mavericks landed Anthony Davis as the centerpiece of the Luka Dončić trade, he’s been shipped to Washington as part of another huge move. The Wizards received Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks and three second-rounders. If Davis is healthy, he should form a formidable duo with Trae Young. Meanwhile, the Mavericks sold low on Davis and got a middling return.

Wizards grade: A

Mavericks grade: D+

Bulls land Sexton, Dieng from Hornets for White, Conley Jr.

The Bulls were extremely active this week, and that continued as they sent Coby White, Mike Conley Jr., and a future second-rounder to Charlotte for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three future second-rounders. The Thunder were also involved, getting Mason Plumlee. Which didn’t matter much. The Bulls continue reshaping their roster, while the Hornets got a score-first guard with upside in White.

Bulls grade: B-

Hornets grade: B

Thunder add Jared McCain for picks

The defending champions landed guard Jared McCain from the 76ers in exchange for four picks. While McCain is only averaging 6.6 points per game this season, the 21-year-old former first-rounder is talented and has plenty of upside, as he showed while averaging 15.3 points in 23 contests as a rookie before season-ending knee surgery. He’s another depth piece for OKC, and they were able to sell from their ridiculous stockpile of draft picks to add him. Philadelphia got a 2026 first-rounder and three future second-rounders in the deal.

Thunder grade: A-

76ers grade: B

Warriors swap Kuminga, Hield for Porzingis

The Warriors finally got the center they’ve been looking for by landing Kristaps Porzingis from the Hawks, but he’s been hurt, and they gave up a lot to get him. Kuminga has a ton of upside, and the Hawks could come out of this deal looking great. With Jimmy Butler out for the season, Golden State’s best bet was probably to try to make it work with Kuminga. That didn’t happen, so the team has to hope Porzingis gets healthy and fits in quickly.

Warriors grade: C+

Hawks grade: B+

Bulls trade fest continues by sending Dosunmu to Wolves

The Bulls just couldn’t stop moving players this week. Their final act was to send Ayo Dosunmu to the Timberwolves in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and three second-rounders. Donsunmu is averaging 15.0 points per game as a reserve, while hitting 45% from three-point range this season, and these last few months will act as an audition for him heading into free agency. For Chicago, Dillingham is a 21-year-old former lottery pick with upside, but he needs to see the floor more.

Bulls grade: B

Timberwolves grade: B-

Knicks land Jose Alvarado in low-risk deal with Pelicans

The Knicks acquired guard Jose Alvarado from the Pelicans in exchange for Dalen Terry and two second-rounders. The deal gives New York a scoring guard off the bench to replace Miles McBride, who will be out until at least the playoffs due to surgery on a core muscle. McBride is averaging 12.9 points per game off the bench this season, and Alvarado will slide right into his role. Alvarado was superfluous in New Orleans, with Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears already in place.

Knicks grade: B

Pelicans grade: C

Lakers get much-needed shooter in Luke Kennard

The Lakers were looking to make deals around the deadline, but couldn’t find a blockbuster or the true 3-and-D wing they were seeking. L.A. did find an upgrade for its shooting woes, landing Luke Kennard from the Hawks in exchange for Gabe Vincent and a future second-round pick. Kennard is hitting a ridiculous 49.7% of his shots from beyond the arc this season, which should bolster the Lakers, who rank 22nd in the NBA in three-point shooting (34.9%). The Hawks added a second-rounder and an expiring contract in a low-impact move.

Lakers grade: B+

Hawks grade: C

Pacers acquire Zubac in late blockbuster

The Pacers were dancing around deals all week, then finally got a marquee piece for the present and future. They landed center Ivica Zubac, along with guard Kobe Brown from the Clippers, in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isiah Jackson, their first-round picks in 2026 and 2029, and a second-rounder. It’s crucial to note that the 2026 pick is top-four protected, and also protected if it lands between 10 and 30. If it doesn’t convey, it switches toan unprotected 2031 first-rounder. Zubac is a good starting center and is still only 28 years old. He’ll be a key part of the team’s core moving into the future. The Clippers landed a really nice chunk of draft capital, which could look even better if the 2026 pick lands at No. 5.

Pacers grade: B

Clippers grade: B-

