Jaylen Brown Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Jaylen Brown has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. Brown averaged 29.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He led the East in field goals made per game (10.8) and PPG off drives (13.6). It's the first time he's won the award.

Brown is having a career-year, with 26th 30-point games, which is on pace to break Jayson Tatum’s record of 42. He has already passed Sam Jones and Kevin McHale for most in a single season. He has 109 career 30-point games, fifth-most in Celtics history.

He has a chance to put up his first-career 2,000 point season, and has a chance to pass Dave Cowens on the career scoring list this year.

Brown’s January is actually a step down from December, when he averaged 31.7/6.5/5.4, and was passed over for Player of the Month in favor of Jalen Brunson. He reacted to that by going to his live stream to express his frustration with the process.

“No disrespect, no diss to any of those guys, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] or Brunson, but neither one of them had a better month than I had,” he said. “It’s all good. Those are great players. So, my whole thing is what’s the rubric, what’s the criteria behind [it]?

Brown is the sixth Celtic to win the award. Larry Bird, Jayson Tatum, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas, and Antoine Walker are the others. Luka Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Month.