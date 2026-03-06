Jayson Tatum is Officially Back, Which Makes His First Game More Celebration Than Anything

BOSTON — Sam Hauser stood in front of a media horde while the man everyone came to see worked out in the team weight room on the other end of the building. The Auerbach Center would normally be a pretty quiet place for an early March game, but this time it was teeming with cameras and microphones.

Hauser is a pretty tall guy from the midwest, but no one is confusing him with the kid from St. Louis. It didn’t matter, though. He was peppered with questions about Tatum anyway.



What would it be like tonight if he plays?



“If it does happen, be awesome. The crowd will probably love it, but we're just worried about trying to get a win.”



How much prep time do you need with him?



“He’s been around, so I think he’ll be able to fit right in. We’ll be able to fit around him, if that's the case.”





What can you tell us about his ramp-up process?





“I can’t really speak to the rehab process. That's out of my hands.”



Hauser handled it all well. The five-minute session was basically four minutes of Tatum questions and one about the other tall kid from Duke, Cooper Flagg. It would have gone longer if Celtics PR didn’t cut it off.

Tatum’s return has since become official. He was upgraded to available in the middle of the afternoon, removing any doubt about whether he’ll play. Between his docuseries, an ad campaign centered around his rehab, and the speculation after every workout, there might have been a revolt if he didn’t come at this point.

Every seat in TD Garden has been draped in white Celtics T-Shirts with Tatum’s name and number on the back. The MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference has brought some of the sports biggest names and brightest minds, including the commissioner, to town, and many of them are finding their way into the building. Nosebleed seats are selling for nearly $300 on the secondary market. Baselines are full of television cameras.

Jayson Tatum emerges for his first warmup of the season pic.twitter.com/8XzrXqewhR — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@John_Karalis) March 6, 2026

The term playoff atmosphere gets thrown around a lot, but the anticipation of this game is creating just that.

Eventually, the buzz will die down some, and Tatum will just get back to playing basketball. Integrating him will take a little bit of work, but not too much.

“We only have 19 games left,” Hauser said. “It’s gonna have to be a quick process. As much as you want a grace period for that, we don’t really have that luxury, so we’re all just gonna have to figure it out on the fly.”

It will actually be fun to see the process of how they figure things out. It’s not a question of fit — Jayson Tatum fits anywhere. It’s more a question of playing the basketball they’ve been playing all along while also inserting a guy getting his sea legs again.

Tatum is essentially trying to jump into a game of Double Dutch that's been going strong for five months. Of course he’s going to trip at some point. But he’s been pretty good at Double Dutch himself, so once he gets into the rhythm, he’ll be fine.

It might not be completely fair that he’ll be asked to do it under this kind of spotlight, but as Joe Mazzulla once said, it’s something he gets to do, not something he has to do. This level of attention is what it is because he’s who he is. So all the cameras, shirts, commercials, and everything else are a testament to who he is on the court.

But that's not really what this game is about. There's time to figure out all the timing and chemistry stuff. The questions about how Tatum fits and whatever else are for the next game. This game is clearly about a celebration of what Tatum has accomplished to get to this point. It’s about appreciating that he was able to grind through the rehab, check all the boxes, and make it to this step before the season ended.

"It is a celebration for one of our teammates that has went through a journey and worked his ass off to get to where he is today," Joe Mazzulla said before the game. "We appreciate that about our teammate, and we come together as a team to win the game.”

Tatum will be tired. He’ll be rusty. He probably won’t look like himself. None of it matters tonight.

All that matters is that Jayson Tatum is back.