Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Joining Dallas Mavericks on 10-Day Deal
    Publish date:

    Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Joining Dallas Mavericks on 10-Day Deal

    Isaiah Thomas will reportedly sign a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. The former Boston Celtics star will join his new team in Sacramento for their game Wednesday against the Kings, the franchise who drafted him with the 60th pick in the 2011 draft.
    Author:

    Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    Isaiah Thomas will reportedly sign a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. The former Boston Celtics star will join his new team in Sacramento for their game Wednesday against the Kings, the franchise who drafted him with the 60th pick in the 2011 draft.

    According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Isaiah Thomas will sign a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. The former Boston Celtics star will join his new team in Sacramento for their game Wednesday against the Kings, the franchise who drafted him with the 60th pick in the 2011 draft.

    Thomas heads to Dallas just days after the Los Angeles Lakers' decision not to offer him a second 10-day deal. Despite their choice to let him leave, according to Charania, Thomas played well enough in his four games with the Lakers to garner interest from multiple suitors.

    In his second stint with the purple and gold, the two-time All-Star averaged 9.3 points in four games. In his first game back in the NBA, Thomas erupted for 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    The Mavericks are 16-17 and occupy the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Dallas is one spot behind the team Thomas just moved on from, the Lakers. Los Angeles is 17-18.

    Further Reading

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss to Timberwolves: It's Just Not Working

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Christmas Loss to Bucks: Boston Starts Fast, Crumbles at Crunch Time

    Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

    Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

    The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17398160
    Top Stories

    Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Joining Dallas Mavericks on 10-Day Deal

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17323690
    Top Stories

    The Celtics Get Two Players Back from Health and Safety Protocols

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17402804
    Top Stories

    In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17416713
    Top Stories

    The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Timberwolves Game

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_17417027
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss to Timberwolves: It's Just Not Working

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17410331
    Top Stories

    Jayson Tatum Enters Health and Safety Protocols. Another Celtics Starter Added to Injury Report

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17410261
    Top Stories

    Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Bucks Christmas Matchup

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17410329
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Christmas Loss to Bucks: Boston Starts Fast, Crumbles at Crunch Time

    Dec 25, 2021