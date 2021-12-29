Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Joining Dallas Mavericks on 10-Day Deal

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Isaiah Thomas will sign a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. The former Boston Celtics star will join his new team in Sacramento for their game Wednesday against the Kings, the franchise who drafted him with the 60th pick in the 2011 draft.

Thomas heads to Dallas just days after the Los Angeles Lakers' decision not to offer him a second 10-day deal. Despite their choice to let him leave, according to Charania, Thomas played well enough in his four games with the Lakers to garner interest from multiple suitors.

In his second stint with the purple and gold, the two-time All-Star averaged 9.3 points in four games. In his first game back in the NBA, Thomas erupted for 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavericks are 16-17 and occupy the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Dallas is one spot behind the team Thomas just moved on from, the Lakers. Los Angeles is 17-18.

