Jaylen Brown A Game-Time Decision for Celtics VS Nets; Two Rotation Players Ruled Out

While speaking with the media ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown is testing out his hamstring and will be a game-time decision.

Brown, sidelined since leaving the Celtics' Nov 4 win over the Miami Heat, returned to the lineup for Monday's victory against the Houston Rockets. In 23 minutes of floor time, the All-Star forward registered 19 points on 6/13 shooting, including 3/6 from beyond the arc, and he went 4/4 from the free-throw line, had a steal, a block, and a plus-minus rating of +21.

After the win, Brown said he experienced tightness while on the court, but he was working through it, stating: "I have faith that in the next coming days, I'll get back to 100%."

Udoka said that Brown's status remains "day-to-day" for the next week or so as he works to get back to full strength.

While the Celtics await word on whether Brown can suit up for Wednesday night's game against the Nets, the team has already declared Robert Williams and Josh Richardson out due to non-Covid illness. Richardson missed Monday's matchup with the Rockets for the same reason.

The Nets are also playing short-handed tonight. In addition to Kyrie Irving's absence, Brooklyn will be without Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, and Nic Claxton, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Nets is at 7:30 EST at TD Garden.

Update: After testing out his hamstring pregame, Jaylen Brown is available for Wednesday night's matchup against the Nets.