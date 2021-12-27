Jayson Tatum Enters Health and Safety Protocols. Another Celtics Starter Added to Injury Report

Add Jayson Tatum to the list of Boston Celtics players in health and safety protocols.

Tatum becomes the eighth Celtics player ruled out for their Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The other seven, who are also in health and safety protocols, are Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom, C.J. Miles, Justin Jackson, and Bruno Fernando.

Tatum contracted the coronavirus last season, and the effects on his respiratory system required him to use an inhaler for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign. In an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast, hosted by former NBA players Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, the All-Star forward discussed how heavily it impacted him. That part of their conversation begins at the 9:13 mark.

This time around, it's possible he entered into protocol because he's a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19, but the spread of Omicron, not just throughout the league, but the world, is well documented.

Joining Tatum on the Celtics' latest injury report is Marcus Smart due to a right-hand laceration he suffered in the team's Christmas loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Smart was on Boston's injury report ahead of Saturday's game in Milwaukee due to a left hip contusion that was noticeably bothering him during the loss to the Bucks.

On a positive note, Al Horford is off of the team's injury report, and Grant Williams, who's also been in health and safety protocols, is trending in the right direction and listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Timberwolves.

Tip-off between Boston and Minnesota is at 8:00 EST at the Target Center. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

