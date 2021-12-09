Top 5 Plays From the Celtics at Clippers Game

From a Reggie Jackson ankle breaker to Brandon Boston beating the buzzer and Marcus Smart doing Marcus Smart things, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.

Aaron Nesmith Finishes with Authority

The Celtics get the stop, thanks in large part to Aaron Nesmith closing out to make sure Luke Kennard's three was well-contested. From there, Enes Freedom quickly pitches the rebound to Marcus Smart, who delivers a dime with a bounce pass to Nesmith that's right on the money, and he throws down the tomahawk jam.

Reggie Jackson Gets the Best of Dennis Schroder

Reggie Jackson has Dennis Schroder off-balance before he even catches the inbounds pass. When he dribbles through his legs (and pushes off slightly with his off arm), it sends Schroder to the floor, and Jackson proceeds to cash in on the open three.

Brandon Boston Beats the Buzzer

On Wednesday against the Celtics, Brandon Boston had a night. Here, he swishes a turnaround three from 29-feet to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half.

Boston finished the game with 27 points on 9/13 shooting, including 5/8 from three. He also had four steals and a plus-minus rating of +10.

Jayson Tatum Shows Off His Handles; Knife's to the Cup for Two

Jayson Tatum gets into his bag, going between the legs a few times before blowing by Luke Kennard and then knifing his way past Isaiah Hartenstein en route to a layup for two of Tatum's 29 points.

Marcus Smart Doing Marcus Smart Things

With the Celtics down by four with less than 30 seconds left, Marcus Smart reaches from behind Reggie Jackson to poke the ball out. He then dives to the floor, wrestles the ball away, and, as he always does when he recovers a loose ball, Smart immediately looks ahead, this time finding Jayson Tatum for a breakaway dunk that makes it a one-possession game. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they didn't complete their comeback, falling to the Clippers, 114-111.